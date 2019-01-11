Leon signed a one-year, $2.475 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Leon had an abysmal offensive campaign in 2018 with a .177/.232/.279, and was the worst hitter in the league with a 33 wRC+ (minimum 250 plate appearances). The 29-year-old should remain a part of Boston's catching situation in 2019 with Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart, neither of which performed significantly better offensively last season.

