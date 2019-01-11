Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Comes to terms
Leon signed a one-year, $2.475 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Leon had an abysmal offensive campaign in 2018 with a .177/.232/.279, and was the worst hitter in the league with a 33 wRC+ (minimum 250 plate appearances). The 29-year-old should remain a part of Boston's catching situation in 2019 with Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart, neither of which performed significantly better offensively last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...