Leon went 1-for-3 with an RBI-single in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Leon slashed a well-placed single to left field in the eighth inning to plate J.D. Martinez with the go-ahead run, his second RBI of the season. It was a rare bright moment for Leon's bat, as the 1-for-3 performance raised his batting average to .129. While both of Boston's catchers have underwhelmed offensively, there are no plans to make a change at this point. That's because Leon and Christian Vazquez are superior to Blake Swihart in the non-hitting aspects of the position. Leon, for example, has been catching on days when Rick Porcello pitches and that's worked out well, as Porcello has allowed just one home run over 40.1 innings and carries a 2.23 ERA into his next start Friday at Texas.