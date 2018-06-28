Leon went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Leon deposited a two-run shot over the Green Monster in the second inning, then later added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single. He's still sitting more often than not in favor of Christian Vazquez, but Leon has taken advantage of his playing time of late, going 5-for-12 (.417) with six RBI and a couple of runs scored over his last four starts.