Leon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rangers.

Leon is off to a slow start this season, but he was able to increase his batting average from .111 to .154 after recording two hits Sunday. He also delivered his first long ball of the season in the sixth inning, a three-run blast that put the Red Sox up 5-0. Leon will look to build off this success moving forward, although he figures to see inconsistent playing time as the team's No. 2 backstop.