Leon will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Evidently, the knee injury that sidelined Leon for seven consecutive games is no longer an issue, as he'll draw his third straight start Wednesday. Manager John Farrell has been inconsistent with the manner in which he's doled out playing time behind the plate all season, so Leon's run of starts shouldn't be viewed as an indication that he's overtaken Christian Vazquez as the primary catcher.