Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Expected to start Sunday
Manager John Farrell said Leon (knee) is lined up to make his next start Sunday against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Leon has been held out recently due to a sore right knee, but it appears he'll be good to go for Sunday's series finale. He was available off the bench for Wednesday's game, so he'll likely be a substitute option in the coming days as well.
