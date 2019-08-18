Leon will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Leon will crack the lineup for just the second time in seven games while top backstop Christian Vazquez shifts over to first base. Vazquez has shined both at the plate and behind the dish this season, so Leon isn't expected to see his workload pick up over the final few weeks, especially with the Red Sox trying to chase down a wild-card spot.