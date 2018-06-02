Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Grabs larger share of playing time
Leon started a second straight game for the first time this season and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.
Leon's started eight of the last 15 games, a greater rate of playing time than he was getting at the start of the season, when he played just 10 of the first 30 games. The change in playing time at catcher appears to be due to Leon's bat heating up. He's gone 15-for-39 (.385) over the last 12 games to raise his batting average to .253 while Christian Vazquez continues to slump at .188.
