Leon went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Leon had an abysmal .111 batting average May 4, but has used a hot May to tack on another 143 points. He's gone 13-for-31 (.419) with three doubles, two homers and six RBI over his last 10 contests to raise his average to .254. Christian Vazquez, who remains the primary starter, is hitting just .194, but the Red Sox have had enough offense thus far to cover up for his weak bat. Leon will continue to be the backup, getting a couple of starts per week until such time that Vazquez's paucity of offense becomes an issue.