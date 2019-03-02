Leon went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's game against the Twins.

Leon is in a three-way battle for two spots on Boston's roster. Christian Vazquez is expected to be the starting catcher, leaving Leon and Blake Swihart vying for the backup job. The Red Sox have stated they are looking to trade one of their backstops, and the recent injury to Kansas City's Salvador Perez (elbow) could trigger talks between the two teams.

