Leon went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 12-5 win over the Indians.

Leon put a cap on Boston's six-run fifth inning that broke open a knotted game. It was his second homer, both three-run jobs. Leon is batting just .174, but his skills behind the plate will keep him in the lineup three times a week. Boston's pitchers have a 3.44 ERA when pitching to Leon.

More News
Our Latest Stories