Red Sox's Sandy Leon: In starting lineup Sunday
Leon is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Leon was positioned on the bench for Friday's Game 2, but he'll be slotted back into the starting lineup as the Red Sox square off against Brad Peacock and the Astros in their potential elimination game. The veteran backstop went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his Game 1 start.
