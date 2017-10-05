Play

Leon is in the lineup against the Astros for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Leon will handle the catching duties for Thursday's series opener with right-hander Justin Verlander taking the hill for Houston. Since Aug. 24, Leon is hitting just .161 with one home run and four RBI in 17 starts.

