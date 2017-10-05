Red Sox's Sandy Leon: In Thursday's lineup
Leon is in the lineup against the Astros for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Leon will handle the catching duties for Thursday's series opener with right-hander Justin Verlander taking the hill for Houston. Since Aug. 24, Leon is hitting just .161 with one home run and four RBI in 17 starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Added to Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Handles catching duties Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Earns third consecutive start•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Still hobbled by knee•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Returns behind plate Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...