Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Likely to serve as primary backstop
Leon will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Royals, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
It's expected that Leon will serve as the Red Sox's primary option behind the plate for at least the next 2-to-3 weeks following No. 1 catcher Christian Vazquez's placement on the disabled list Sunday with a fractured finger, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Blake Swihart is also likely to see increased action at catcher behind Leon, who is hitting a palatable .260/.303/.407 across 133 plate appearances on the campaign.
