Leon went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-0 loss to the Yankees.

Leon had his contract purchased Tuesday in a move designed to help Boston's struggling rotation improve. After Tuesday's game, Boston's starters have a league-worst 7.18 ERA. Whether Leon's arrival means he'll get more starts than Christian Vazquez is unclear, but with either catcher, don't expect much offense.

