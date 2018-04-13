Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Makes third start
Leon went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
This was Leon's third start in 12 games, all with Rick Porcello on the bump. Seeing that Porcello is 3-0 with just one walk allowed and zero home runs over 19.2 innings, it's a good bet Leon will continue on his batterymate. That doesn't mean you can count on Leon to deliver at the plate. His surprise 2016 season, when he posted an .845 OPS, is an outlier in a career of mediocre hitting.
