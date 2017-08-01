Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Nursing sore right knee
Leon has been nursing a swollen right knee the last few days and is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Christian Vazquez will pick up his fourth straight start behind the plate Tuesday and will serve as the batterymate for Chris Sale for the first time all season with Leon, the left-hander's personal catcher, unavailable. Leon's injury is believed to have stemmed from his slide into home plate for the game-winning run during Saturday's game against the Royals. According to Scott Lauber of ESPN.com, Leon is still available to catch in an emergency Tuesday, so the expectation is that he'll be back to full strength within a few days.
