Leon passed through waivers without being claimed Tuesday, Evan Drellich of WEEI Boston reports.

Leon has a good reputation as a pitch framer, but no team felt like creating a roster spot for a player who hit .177/.232/.279 last season. The veteran had the right to refuse the assignment and become a free agent but elected not to do so, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. He'll head to Triple-A Pawtucket and wait for an injury to open up an opportunity to return to the big leagues.

