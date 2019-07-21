Leon went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit home run Saturday against the Orioles.

Leon took Stevie Wilkerson deep in the ninth inning to record his third home run of the season. He took advantage of a position player on the mound, cranking a 55 mph fastball out to center field. Leon is firmly behind Christian Vazquez on the depth chart and is hitting just .207/.276/.306 across 126 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories