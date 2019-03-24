Leon was placed on waivers Sunday, Evan Drellich of WEEI reports.

Leon is reportedly being shopped. He may wind up being moved for very little return or simply claimed off waivers, as there likely isn't much market for a catcher who hit .177/.232/.279 last season. Blake Swihart appears to have won Boston's backup catcher job.

