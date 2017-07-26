Leon went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Boston's backup catcher hadn't homered since June 23, and the .222/.286/.244 line he put up over 45 at-bats in the interim certainly didn't help any fantasy owners. He's proving that last year's surprising productivity (.310 batting average, .845 OPS) was a fluke.

