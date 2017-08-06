Leon (knee) will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Leon hadn't played in any of the Red Sox's previous seven contests while he continued to nurse an inflamed right knee, an injury he first picked up while scoring the game-winning run in a game against the Royals last weekend. While Leon didn't require a trip to the disabled list, his absence prompted the Red Sox to lean on Christian Vazquez heavily behind the plate. Vazquez will get a much-deserved day off Sunday with Leon healthy enough to catch again.