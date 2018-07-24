Leon is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He is hitting just .118 (4-for-34) over his last 10 games, but has been Boston's unquestioned No. 1 catcher over that stretch, sitting just twice since July 8. Blake Swihart will start behind the dish, hitting ninth and catching Drew Pomeranz in a MLB game for the first time in his career.