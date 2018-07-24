Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Rides pine Tuesday
Leon is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He is hitting just .118 (4-for-34) over his last 10 games, but has been Boston's unquestioned No. 1 catcher over that stretch, sitting just twice since July 8. Blake Swihart will start behind the dish, hitting ninth and catching Drew Pomeranz in a MLB game for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Likely to serve as primary backstop•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Enters for injured Vazquez•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Grabs larger share of playing time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...