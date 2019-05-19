Leon (personal) will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Monday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox will presumably send fellow catcher Oscar Hernandez down to the minors after Sunday's series finale against Houston to clear a spot on the active roster for Leon. Once he's formally reinstated, Leon will reprise his normal duties as the backup to top backstop Christian Vazquez.

More News
Our Latest Stories