Leon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Leon started both of the first two games of the series, going 0-for-2 in Friday's opener and 3-for-3 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss. Despite the uptick in work, Leon still appears to be the clear No. 2 option at catcher behind Christian Vazquez, who will re-enter the lineup Sunday.