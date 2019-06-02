Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Sits after back-to-back starts
Leon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Leon started both of the first two games of the series, going 0-for-2 in Friday's opener and 3-for-3 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss. Despite the uptick in work, Leon still appears to be the clear No. 2 option at catcher behind Christian Vazquez, who will re-enter the lineup Sunday.
