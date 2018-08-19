Leon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

He'll sit for the second time this series with Blake Swihart garnering the nod behind the plate. Leon still looks to be the Red Sox's No. 1 backstop, but the 29-year-old doesn't carry much appeal outside of AL-only formats these days. Since July 20, Leon has gone 8-for-62 (.129 average) with one home run, two RBI and eight runs in 21 games.