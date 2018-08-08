Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Starts fourth straight
Leon went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.
With both Christian Vazquez (finger) and Blake Swihart (hamstring) on the disabled list, Leon is carrying the bulk of the load at catcher. That might not be helpful for fantasy owners as Leon is batting just .219, but it doesn't matter to Boston. Over Leon's last 25 starts, the Red Sox are 24-1. Tuesday was his fourth straight start while Dan Butler, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket when Swihart was added to the disabled list, has yet to see action. The Red Sox will likely give Leon a break or two in the coming days, particularly with a doubleheader coming Saturday.
