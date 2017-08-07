Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Still hobbled by knee
Leon went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.
Leon returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the team's last seven games. On his double, he could be seen favoring his right knee, slowing Leon down on his way to second base.
