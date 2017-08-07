Leon went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Leon returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the team's last seven games. On his double, he could be seen favoring his right knee, slowing Leon down on his way to second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast