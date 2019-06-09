Leon will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Leon has seen a mild spike in his workload of late, as he'll draw his third start of the series Sunday. It's worth noting, however, that top backstop Christian Vazquez has filled in as designated hitter for the injured J.D. Martinez (back) in two of those contests. Once Martinez is back in commission, Leon's usage could take a hit.