Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Will catch Saturday
Leon will make his first appearance in the starting lineup this season against the Rays on Saturday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Leon didn't make an appearance during the Red Sox's Opening Day loss and wasn't in the lineup for Friday's contest, but manager Alex Cora stated that the 29-year-old will be behind the plate when Rick Porcello takes the mound Saturday. With Christian Vazquez the primary catcher, it seems likely that Leon will only see marginal playing time this season.
More News
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...