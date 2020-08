Blair signed with the Red Sox and was added to the 60-man player pool Friday.

Blair was out of affiliated baseball for five years before making a comeback attempt in 2019, and he posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB over 35 innings with High-A Lake Elsinore. The 31-year-old never reached the majors during his previous stint with the Cardinals, flaming out at Triple-A in 2014.