Houck is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list this week with his 30-day rehab window coming to a close Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Houck's rehab stint got off to a rocky start, but he's performed better over his last two outings with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, allowing just one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 9.1 innings. Despite his recent success, the right-hander is not expected to be inserted into Boston's starting rotation, with Richard Fitts getting the first chance to fill the vacancy created by Hunter Dobbins' season-ending knee injury. Houck still has two minor-league options left and could stick around with Worcester while continuing on a starter's trajectory until a rotation spot with the big club opens up. Boston also hasn't ruled out bringing him back as a member of the big-league bullpen.