The Red Sox placed Houck (personal) on the restricted list Monday.
Houck's placement on the list was fully expected, as he was previously inactive for the Red Sox's series in Toronto in late April due to his vaccination status. Since Houck remains unvaccinated two months later, he won't be eligible to cross the Canadian border and will be unavailable for the entire three-game series in Toronto. John Schreiber and Matt Strahm look like the top options to pick up saves before Houck returns to the fold for the Red Sox's three-game series against the Cubs this weekend.