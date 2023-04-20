Houck (3-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings against Minnesota. He struck out seven.

Houck was sharp Thursday as he allowed just three runs, including a pair on a Willi Castro home run, through a season-high seven innings as the Red Sox cruised to an 11-5 win. Houck improves to 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA. 1.24 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through his first four starts this season (21 innings). While Boston may still elect to move the 26-year-old right-hander to the bullpen when James Paxton (hamstring) returns, Houck made a solid case to stay in the rotation with his performance Thursday.