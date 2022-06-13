Houck saved Sunday's 2-0 win against the Mariners, striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Houck needed just eight pitches to notch his second save in as many appearances and is primed to receive more opportunities ahead with fellow closer Hansel Robles blown save Saturday. The 25-year-old has fired 16 scoreless innings across his eight appearances -- all in relief -- with 16 strikeouts and four walks in the span. Houck's lowered his seasonal ERA from 5.40 to 3.38 with the impressive stretch and should continue to see a high-leverage role in Boston's bullpen.