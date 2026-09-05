Houck (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Houck has been throwing at the Red Sox's training facility in Florida, and after throwing a two-inning simulated game Friday without issue, he looks ready to move on to the next step in his long recovery from the hybrid UCL reconstruction procedure he underwent last August. The Red Sox plans to use the right-hander in a relief role once he makes it back from the 60-day injured list.