Houck allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Monday.

Houck has had some trouble working through the order multiple times, but he set down 11 of the last 12 batters he faced Monday and erased the one exception with a double play. This was his best outing of the year, though he's still winless over his last five starts and has just two quality starts in nine contests. Houck has a 4.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 48.2 innings this season. With off days Thursday and next Monday, the Red Sox may not need a sixth starter until they have a doubleheader June 3 versus the Rays. That could lead to Houck being available out of the bullpen over the weekend if Garrett Whitlock (elbow) returns as expected Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.