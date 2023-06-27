Houck is undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair his facial fracture, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck will have small plates inserted into his right cheek, where the swelling his subsided 10 days after he got struck there by a comebacker off the bat of Kyle Higashioka. There is no timetable for Houck's return to the Red Sox, but he is expected to pitch again before the end of the 2023 season.