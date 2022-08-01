site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-tommy-pham-bound-for-boston | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Bound for Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pham was traded to the Red Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear who the Reds are getting in return for Pham, but he will spend the rest of the season in Boston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read