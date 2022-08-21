Pham (back) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pham jammed his back during Friday's 15-10 loss and was out of the lineup for Saturday's 4-3 win. The one day off looks like it was enough to resolve the issue, as Pham will settle back into his usual spot in left field while Jarren Duran heads back to the bench.
