Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-3 victory over Kansas City.

Pham knocked a sacrifice fly in the second inning followed by RBI hits in the sixth and eighth frames. He was stuck in a 3-for-26 (.115) slump over his previous seven games since his last multi-hit performance Sep. 7. The veteran outfielder has gone 43-for-165 (.261) with 20 RBI and 14 extra-base hits since being acquired by Boston.