Pham (back) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Pham missed one game with low-back tightness. H's hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests, going 15-for-48 (.313) with two home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. For the season, the veteran outfielder is slashing .245/.317/.397 with 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 69 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 19 doubles in 108 contests between the Reds and the Red Sox.