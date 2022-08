Pham was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with lower-back spasms, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pham went 0-for-2 before having the injury flare up during the top of the third inning when he collided with the Green Monster while attempting to make a play on the ball. The 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.