Pham went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh.
With a single to lead off the game and a second single in the top of the second inning, Pham extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has four multi-hit efforts. The outfielder has improved his average 11 points over that span and brought his line to a more respectable .244/.318/.395. Pham has also been a sneaky source of runs during this stretch, so fantasy managers in need of runs should consider scooping him up if he is still available.