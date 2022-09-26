Pham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Pham will head to the bench for the first time since Aug. 24, ending a stretch of 28 consecutive starts. Though his steady playing time and regular spot near the top of the Boston lineup can't be taken for granted while several teams around the league frequently rest their regulars down the stretch, Pham hasn't been capitalizing on his opportunities. During that 28-game stretch, he's batting a modest .246 with pedestrian counting stats (three home runs, one stolen base, 18 runs and eight RBI).