site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-tommy-pham-late-scratch-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Late scratch Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pham was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Rays for an undisclosed reason, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
While a reason for Pham's absence isn't yet clear, he was removed from the lineup minutes before first pitch. Abraham Almonte will take over in left field and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read