Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Leading off Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Pham (shin) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Pham left Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the shin, but the injury will not cost him any further action. He will man left field and lead off for the Red Sox on Sunday.
