Pham started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Houston.

Pham made his debut for the Red Sox, who acquired him from the Reds on Monday. He's expected to be the primary left fielder while Alex Verdugo shifts to right field and Jackie Bradley becomes a bench player. That will be the primary outfield alignment going forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.