Pham went 1-for-3 with three RBI, two runs, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 13-9 win over the Orioles.

Pham was all over the basepaths Tuesday, reaching four times in six plate appearances while most notably ripping a two RBI single in the bottom of the third frame. The 34-year-old reached base at least one in six out of his last eight games, batting .290 with a home run, seven RBI and six runs over that stretch. On the season, Pham is now batting .244 with 17 homers, 63 RBI, 89 runs and eight stolen bases over 532 at-bats in 138 games with the Reds and Red Sox.