Red Sox's Trevor Story: Another excellent game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.
Story and Abraham Toro hit back-to-back homers in the eighth frame, marking the shortstop's eighth long ball of the campaign. Story ends the three-game set against the Yankees batting 5-for-13 with three runs scored, a double and six RBI. He's logged three multi-hit games in June after accomplishing the feat just once in May.
